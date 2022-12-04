Trapped firefighter rescued from Phoenix house fire

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews managed to swiftly assist the trapped firefighter from a burning home in north Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter managed to escape a burning home Tuesday morning unharmed with the assistance of their fellow crew members.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a destructive house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix.

Firefighters quickly gained access to the burning structure and ensured the home had been evacuated.

Phoenix fire said a firefighter became trapped during the operation and required help exiting the structure.

The firefighter managed to safely exit the home without any injuries. Another firefighter sustained a minor leg injury, Phoenix fire said.

Investigators are still attempting to determine how the fire originated.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”