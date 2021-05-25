MCSO asking for public's help to find Fountain Hills hit-and-run suspect

If you have any information on this incident, please reach out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reached out to the public for help Tuesday to find a hit-and-run suspect from an incident in Foutain Hills.

On May 25 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., a white pickup truck possibly collided with a bicyclist on McDowell Mountain Road, near Mile Post 2, officials said. According to a release from MCSO, the suspect fled the scene and a witness reported the truck stopped at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, north of the collision scene.

The witness added that two men wearing lime green, long sleeve shirts got out of the truck and looked at the right front corner of the truck. The men, whose identities are not known, were seen using tools to try to repair the damage to the vehicle, authorities said.

Based on information from the release, there could be damage to the front, right portion of the pickup. Damage may be visible on the right headlight, right front fender, and grill.

If you have any information on this incident, please reach out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. When calling, please reference Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Report IR21-015241.

