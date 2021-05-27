Police searching for driver of truck that hit, killed cyclist in Fountain Hills

Police are asking for help finding the driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed a cyclist in Fountain Hills. The woman was in the Valley visiting family.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Debra Ceschin was killed doing what she loved to do.

“She just absolutely loved the peacefulness and the beauty of rolling through the countryside, it was something that thrilled her,” said Tim Ceschin, Debra’s husband.

For the last 15 years he says, she connected with mother nature and explored the world on her bike. On May 25 she took her last ride.

“She was just a beautiful soul, a great mother,” Tim Ceschin said.

This last weekend, the Ceschin family traveled to the Zion National Park and hiked for three days. Before returning to their home in Leesburg, Virginia, they took a detour to visit extended family in Fountain Hills.

For Debra Cheschin, that also meant more time to enjoy Arizonans outdoors, her husband said.

Early Tuesday morning, she set out to ride to Rio Verde, a nearly 20-mile round trip.

“She’s ridden that road many, many times, she felt comfortable with it and knew if she got going early enough that there wouldn’t be traffic and the heat wouldn’t be too bad,” said Tim Ceschin.

Debra Cheschin was on McDowell Mountain Road near milepost two when a car hit her and took off. She later died.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office released an image, of a white Toyota Tundra Access Cab they say possibly was the vehicle involved.

A witness told investigators the suspected truck stopped at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, about two miles north of the collision scene, and two unknown males wearing lime green, long sleeve shirts got out of the vehicle and inspected the right front corner.

The unidentified males were allegedly seen using tools trying to repair damage in the right front corner of the truck.

Authorities say the vehicle has damage to the front, right portion of the pickup truck, including the right headlight, right front fender, and hood. The truck was recorded on video going westbound through the intersection of Rio Verde Drive and 122nd Street at about 6:30 a.m., MSCO said.

With no leads since the crash, family is pleading for the community support to they can “get closure before [they] take her home,” said Tim Ceschin with a sigh and tremble in his voice.

“If you know something, please call,” he said.

Debra Ceschin’s two sons and husband are now treasuring their last moments spent together, wishing they would have had more time to take one last ride, together.

“She was just a great, great person and someone everyone is missing right now,” Tim Ceschin said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477).

Up to Speed