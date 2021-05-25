Man accused of fatally stabbing 2 in separate Phoenix attacks

Major McKenzie, 48, faces two second-degree murder charges. Police said they found knives strapped to his body when he was arrested.

PHOENIX — A man accused of stabbing and killing two people in two separate attacks in Phoenix last year was taken into police custody Monday after being released from a mental health facility.

Major McKenzie, 48, faces two second-degree murder charges stemming from attacks in May and July of 2020.

The first attack was on May 31. Phoenix police were called to the area of N. 36th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police said McKenzie fatally stabbed a person twelve times. Investigators said they found clothing and backpacks with his DNA on them at the crime scene.

On July 5, officers responded to a call near N. 35th Place and E. Windsor Avenue. Police reported finding a man with a stab wound to the chest in an alleyway. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing McKenzie fleeing the area, court documents say.

When police found McKenzie, he reportedly had multiple knives visibly strapped to his body and looked to have blood on his shoes and backpack.

Court records show he had prior arrests for assault, robbery, and criminal damage.

Court documents also say McKenzie is mentally disturbed and he is described as a transient.

He was released from a mental health facility and taken into custody by Phoenix police on Monday.