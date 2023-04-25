Lawmakers fail to override Hobbs' 'tamale bill' veto

The legislation would have expanded what homemade food could be sold on the street.

PHOENIX — Arizona House lawmakers on Tuesday were five votes short of overriding a veto on what's been dubbed the "tamale bill."

House Bill 2509 would have expanded what homemade food could be sold on the street.

The legislation passed easily earlier in the session. However, Gov. Katie Hobbs made the bill one of her record-breaking 63 vetos so far this session.

The veto split Democrats. And on Tuesday there were dueling news conferences as Democrats supported and opposed the veto.

"I think it shows a lack of backbone and a lack of leadership," Democrat Rep. Alma Hernadez said after leadership changed their position on the bill, in part to not override a Democrat in the governor's office.

However, Democrat Sen. Anna Hernandez, who originally voted for the legislation earlier in the session, said there are potential health concerns and worries the legislation is a vehicle for dark money groups to deregulate the industry.

The vote to override failed to pass the House. The Senate never brought up the bill.

