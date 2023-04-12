Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill labeling drug cartels as 'terrorist organizations'

In her veto letter, Hobbs said declaring groups as "terrorists" is not a function of state government.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would have declared drug cartels as "terrorist organizations" and directed a state agency to "do everything" in its power to address the threat these groups pose.

House Bill 2675 is among the latest batch of bills the Democratic governor has rejected during the first couple of months of Hobbs' administration. The bill passed through the Arizona Legislature with little support from members of Hobbs' party.

The legislation would have directed the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do everything in its authority to take down drug cartels, which Hobbs said goes beyond the agency's main administrative function.

"It is not a law enforcement agency. It's clear there is a lack of understanding of what AZDOHS is charged to do for the people of Arizona," the governor wrote in her veto letter.

Hobbs' letter also states that declaring a group as terrorists is not a function of state government, but rather a duty of the U.S. Department of State.

The state agency's mission statement says AZDOHS manages federal grants "related to terrorism prevention and protecting Arizona from all hazards."

A list of organizations that have been declared terrorists by the federal government can be found here.

Another bill Hobbs vetoed this week would have expanded who may be held criminally liable for acts of human smuggling.

House Bill 2754 revised the state's definition of "enterprise" and would have subjected enterprises to being prosecuted for crimes involving smuggling.

In her veto letter, Hobbs said HB 2754 could have "unintended consequences" on organizations supporting immigrants.

