Javelina bites Tucson woman on leg while she's taking out the trash, wildlife officials say

Officials said the woman was charged, knocked down and bitten on the leg by the javelina near Bear Canyon and Snyder roads.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 58-year-old woman was bitten by a javelina while taking out the trash Tuesday night, according to wildlife officials.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the woman was charged, knocked down and bitten on the leg by the javelina near Bear Canyon and Snyder roads.

She was transported to a hospital and has been released.

Wildlife officials are investigating the incident.

Woman, 58, charged, knocked down & bitten on leg by javelina while taking out trash 7:40 pm Tues. SW of Bear Canyon & Snyder roads. Transported to TMC, treated & released. @azgfdTucson investigating. Always seek MD treatment, & call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7, if bitten by wildlife. pic.twitter.com/DssSGtk7QG — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 20, 2022

What should you do if you encounter javelina?

12 News went to the experts at Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium for answers.

"It is good to be really loud if you encounter some of this wildlife, sometimes just clapping and yelling and being loud is all you need to do for them to run in the opposite direction," Kristy Morcom with Wildlife World Zoo said. "If you see a javelina and you have a dog, you want to pick your dog up if it's small enough and go the other way."

