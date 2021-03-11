Arizona bear cubs rehabilitated, released back into wild

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released two bear cubs that were found emaciated and abandoned last year in northern Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two bear cubs have been released back into the wild after they were found abandoned last year in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the female cubs were emaciated and without their mother at the time they were discovered.

Cubs must stay with their mother until they're at least 18 months old, otherwise, they won't stand much of a chance at surviving.

Both bears were taken to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for several months, where they got some much-needed "bare necessities" to increase their weight.

Once the bears were healthy enough to survive on their own, state officials tagged their ears with GPS transmitters and released them into the Superstition Wilderness.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, the black bear is the only bear species still found in the state. It is the smallest and most widely distributed North American bear. It lives mostly in forest, woodland, and chaparral habitats, or desert riparian areas.

The bears are primarily known for eating acorns, insects, berries, and cactus fruits. They can live for up to 25 years in the wild.

Adult black bears in distress will often make grunting sounds, including woofing, hissing, or popping of their teeth. These bears are known to forage for food in unsecured garbage cans.

