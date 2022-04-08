A javelina in a car is the most Arizona thing you'll see today

A javelina jumped into a car in Cornville recently and we have questions.

PHOENIX — It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke.

"So a javelina jumps into a car..."

But, believe it or not, this really happened. And there are photos to prove it.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recently posted about the incident on Facebook and it's quite the tale.

According to the post, a YCSO deputy responded to a call in Cornville of reports of a javelina in a car. Once the deputy arrived on the scene, a Subaru Station Wagon with a wild javelina inside was located.

YCSO learned that the hatchback was left open overnight and the hungry javelina jumped in to get a bag of Cheetos.

As the javelina jumped in the car, the entrance jolted the door shut and trapped the animal inside, said YCSO. And as you can imagine, the javelina made quite a mess.

The post stated that the creature tore off a portion of the dashboard and the interior of the passenger door. It also managed to knock the car in neutral, causing the car to roll out of the driveway into some trees.

No one was injured during this incident. YCSO said the deputy was able to open the hatch, allowing the javelina to escape back into the wilderness.

So remember, if you want to keep critters out of your car, make sure your doors are fully closed and locked.

