Javelina attacks man while on walk in Oro Valley

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are warning residents in Pima County to be on the alert for aggressive javelinas.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning residents near Oro Valley to be careful around javelinas after two residents reported being attacked by the animal within the last month.

The agency said a man walking his dog Thursday morning was approached by a javelina that came charging at him. The animal bit the man's foot as he kicked the javelina to prevent it from taking his dog.

It's the second javelina attack reported near Oro Valley within the last month, according to Game and Fish. The agency urges residents to walk in the opposite direction if they come across javelinas on walking trails.

Wildlife experts have warned against feeding javelinas because it encourages them to aggressively approach humans for more food.

Javelinas are typically known for having a diverse diet of berries, cacti, insects, flowers, and fruits.

In March, a woman in north Phoenix was attacked by a javelina that bit her arm and tore through all her tendons.

