Why did he do it? Report highlights Phoenix rampage shooter's motive

According to recently released documents, friends told police that Williams once expressed interest in becoming a police officer or a marine.



However, in 2020, friends told police that Williams started to make anti-police and anti-government on social media. The friend claimed he called both systems "systemically corrupt."



His parents told officers that their son was not anti-police but anti-capitalist. According to his parents, Williams recently graduated from Arizona State University with a film studies degree. However, he wasn't able to get a job. They told officers their son became upset over several issues, including the pandemic, racial tension, police violence, and the economy.



In April, Williams' parents said they took away his AR-15 and a handgun because they were concerned he may hurt himself.



A couple of weeks before the shooting, Williams sold his car for $9,000 and bought a flight to Houston.



While in Texas, Williams met an Uber driver and professor who provided a book recommendation. The man has been interviewed by law enforcement in Texas.



Shortly after going to Texas, Williams returned to Phoenix, staying at the hotel. On the day of the shooting, Williams reportedly told a friend he wanted to go to Iraq to fight for the Kurdish forces because he quote, "wanted to fight for something.”



Security footage released by Phoenix police tracks Williams' movements around the complex before officers arrived. The assailant can be seen exiting a hotel room, armed with a weapon and wearing a helmet.



Outdoor security cameras then captured the shooter walking around the parking lot as he fired at cars and nearby buildings.



Misael Arevalo, 36, and Karla Garzona, 44, were fatally shot during the incident and at least three others were injured by flying gunfire.



After Williams allegedly shot himself, investigators reported finding a rifle, several magazines, incendiary devices, a gas mask, and a helmet nearby.



At least two Phoenix police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the shooting. Several businesses in the area were damaged by the several rounds of ammunition fired by the suspect.



Officers say Williams was killed by his own gun.