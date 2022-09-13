Sex crimes suspect on the run in Arizona, police searching for him

The suspect is accused of sexually abusing a child in Arizona over the course of several years.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old in Camp Verde.

Belsazar Desena-Toledo is wanted by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office for allegedly molesting a child over the course of several years.

Authorities say Desena-Toledo fled the Camp Verde area shortly after learning about the investigation into his alleged actions. He may have gone to Mexico.

Desena-Toledo is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

