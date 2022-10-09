Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix

The teen was booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Miguel Rosas, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also located a woman inside one of the businesses who had been struck by gunfire.

First responders pronounced Rosas dead on the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Phoenix police said a juvenile in his late teens is believed to be the suspected shooter.

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire in the strip mall parking lot. It is believed Rosas was an intended target, and the woman was uninvolved and struck by the reckless gunfire.

The teen was booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder.

