Hobbs signs bill outlawing 'child sex dolls' in Arizona

The bill establishes a new criminal offense that prohibits possessing or selling "sex dolls" resembling children.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed legislation that prohibits possessing or selling "sex dolls" resembling children.

House Bill 2169 makes it a Class 4 felony to knowingly own an anatomically-correct doll or mannequin with features resembling a child under the age of 12.

States like Hawaii, Tennessee, and Utah have already enacted similar laws banning these types of dolls.

Officials in Pinal County began encouraging lawmakers to introduce the legislation earlier this year after a couple of these types of dolls were allegedly found in the county.

“This sex doll is not an end result. This is not in place of. This is a stepping stone. Research shows that people who are willing to abuse children, this is one thing that they are going to use to get to that end result," Pinal County Deputy Attorney Jim Heard said earlier this year.

The bill passed through the Arizona Legislature with support from both parties. The governor signed the legislation on Friday.

