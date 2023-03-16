Arizona lawmakers consider sex doll bill

The bill would make possessing, trafficking or importing a sex doll that is made to look like an infant or child a class 4 felony in Arizona.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona state lawmakers on Thursday considered legislation banning sex dolls that look like children.

The bill, HB2169, would make possessing, trafficking or importing a sex doll that is made to look like an infant or child a class 4 felony in Arizona. Further provisions and penalties are also included for situations where the doll has been made using a picture of an actual child.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, an increasing number of these dolls have been discovered in cases nationwide, including three in Pinal County.

“We need to do all we can to make it impossible for pedophiles to hurt children,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. “This amendment is an excellent step in providing law enforcement and prosecutors in Arizona with the tools they need to protect our kids.”

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee heard arguments for and against the bill. Supporters said the bill could prevent actions that lead to child abuse, but opponents are concerned the legislation is too broad.

“This sex doll is not an end result. This is not in place of. This is a stepping stone. Research shows that people who are willing to abuse children, this is one thing that they are going to use to get to that end result," said Pinal County Deputy Attorney Jim Heard.

“It was overbroad, another that it was vague, and another that it wasn’t narrowly tailored; I know the senators brought up issues of some pictures on dolls, but when you read the actual language of the bill, none of that is actually included in the bill," said Katie Gipson-McLean, an Arizona attorney for criminal justice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill 6-1. It now moves to the Senate floor.

