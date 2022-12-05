Wesley, Emma, Leah, and Nora: Gilbert couple welcomes quadruplets after struggling to conceive

After years of infertility issues, the couple feels “blessed” to have four more babies.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Ashley Crandell’s first pregnancy was easy.

“Didn't have any troubles,” the Gilbert mom said.

But she and her husband Lance struggled to get pregnant again for more than three years.

“There was definitely moments when we thought maybe we wouldn't be able to have more kids,” said Ashley.

So they decided to try artificial insemination.

“We're getting older. And so you know, it wasn't going to be much longer that we were able to keep trying for kids,” said Ashley.

They were ecstatic when their first ultrasound showed a baby.

But what they didn't expect was for the ultrasound to show four babies.

“The tech put up four pictures and labeled it baby one baby to baby three, maybe four. And my first question was, 'is that four pictures of one baby?'” Ashley said.

The couple gave birth to the quads in February. Now they are a happy family of seven and finally home after spending months in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We wanted to have five kids or four kids or three kids. You know, I think that was always the plan. Just not like this,” Lance said.

The last few months have been filled with challenges, including when Ashley went into labor nine weeks early at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical enter

“Luckily, Ashley had a fairly healthy pregnancy. And the babies did fairly well,” said Andrea Hassler, the nursing director for Women and Infant Services.

After 10 weeks in the NICU all four babies; Wesley, Emma, Leah, and Nora were able to come home.

“Everything happens for a reason. And obviously, this is the route we were meant to take,” said Ashley.

