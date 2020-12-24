x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Phoenix woman gives birth to naturally conceived quadruplets

Marquita Timmons gave birth to two boys and two girls. Unfortunately, one of the girls died five days after she was born.
Credit: Valleywise Health

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman gave birth to naturally conceived quadruplets last month at Valleywise Health Medical Center. 

The odds of this are 1 in 571,787, according to Valleywise Health. 

On November 25, Marquita Timmons gave birth to her four children, two boys and two girls, by emergency C-section. One of the girls named MahoganiRose died five days after she was born. 

RELATED: 1 in 10 babies in Arizona are born prematurely

The surviving children are named SyrBrank, MysterBo and MaliyhaJean. They will celebrate their one-month birthday on Christmas, which is an important milestone for infants born under dire circumstances, according to a Valleywise Health spokesperson. 

MORE: Mother shares her journey with grief after losing sextuplets

All four babies weighed between one and three pounds. 

Timmons's family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs for MahoganiRose and the costs associated with the babies and hospital bills.

Related Articles