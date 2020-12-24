Phoenix woman gives birth to naturally conceived quadruplets

Marquita Timmons gave birth to two boys and two girls. Unfortunately, one of the girls died five days after she was born.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman gave birth to naturally conceived quadruplets last month at Valleywise Health Medical Center.

The odds of this are 1 in 571,787, according to Valleywise Health.

On November 25, Marquita Timmons gave birth to her four children, two boys and two girls, by emergency C-section. One of the girls named MahoganiRose died five days after she was born.

The surviving children are named SyrBrank, MysterBo and MaliyhaJean. They will celebrate their one-month birthday on Christmas, which is an important milestone for infants born under dire circumstances, according to a Valleywise Health spokesperson.

All four babies weighed between one and three pounds.