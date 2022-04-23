Child survives near drowning in Mesa

CPR was already being given to the child when authorities arrived on the scene.

MESA, Ariz. — A child is alive after nearly drowning in a pool in Mesa Saturday, officials said.

The Mesa Fire Department said crews received a call for a possible drowning on South Gilbert Road. When officials arrived, the child had already been removed from the pool and CPR was in progress.

Fire crews took over and started administering advance medical treatment until the child became more responsive and started breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have not yet said how old the child is nor how the near drowning happened.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch