FBI trying to locate man last seen in northern Arizona

The FBI said the unknown man was last seen on Jan. 30 at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The FBI is hoping the public can help them identify and locate a man last seen on the Navajo Nation.

The unknown individual was last seen on the night of Jan. 30 at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, which is about 80 miles north of Flagstaff.

He is described as about 5'9'' and was seen wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

The FBI said the man may be accompanied by a juvenile female between the ages of 6 and 10.

Anyone with information about this man can contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or by submitting a tip online.

#FBIPhoenix is seeking the public’s assistance in the ID and whereabouts of an unknown individual who

was last seen on Jan. 30, 2023, at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, AZ on the Navajo Nation.



For more info: https://t.co/8suKqbrpZw pic.twitter.com/gBjhvMCWc8 — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 17, 2023

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.