FBI searching for missing woman with ties to Arizona

Zailey Flores, 21, was last heard from on Jan. 12 when she called her family and claimed to be in Mexico. The young woman has ties to Arizona.

LAS VEGAS — The FBI is searching for a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman who has ties to Arizona.

Zailey U. Flores last spoke to her family on Jan. 12 when she called to say she was in Mexico. No one has heard from her since.

Flores has ties to Maricopa County, Tucson, Marana, and Laveen.

The FBI said Flores has scars on her left arm, left hand, both wrists, and vertical scars on her palms. She also has burn marks on both of her legs.

Flores is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, and also goes by the aliases "Luna" or "Zay." She's been known to change her hair color.

Anyone with information about Flores is asked to contact their local FBI office.

#NEW #MissingPerson Zailey Unidad Flores has not been heard from since January 12, 2023. Please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy if you have any information about her whereabouts. https://t.co/fNh3hSlx60 pic.twitter.com/cc2EojzOOr — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) January 31, 2023

