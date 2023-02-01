Chandler police confirm a 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads was a "Swatting Call"

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said.



The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a large number of police to a home to harass the occupants.

Chandler police said that they would investigate the false 911 call. If the caller is identified, they could face criminal charges.



The FBI said that besides 911 calls, swatters work to gain access to cell phone passwords and send in false calls from those smart devices.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.