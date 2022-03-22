Chandler PD investigating shooting involving Mesa police officers

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a shooting involving Mesa police officers Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near Detroit and Jackson streets, authorities said.
No officers have been injured and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to Chandler Police Detective Eva Zermeño.
Police said this is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.
