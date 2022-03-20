Peoria police shoots and kills 74-year-old man who pointed gun at officers at Lake Pleasant

Authorities said a man was shot multiple times by Peoria police after he pointed a gun at officers.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man is dead after he pointed a gun at Peoria police officers and was shot multiple times at Lake Pleasant Saturday night.

The Peoria Police Department said officers responded to the Pleasant Harbor RV Resort around 9:45 p.m. about a man who had been physical with a family member and had threatened to shoot them.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man, who was identified as 74-year-old Richard Schaare of Payson, was holding a gun and did not listen to officers' commands, police said.

Police said Schaare went inside a RV and a few minutes later, opened the front door and pointed a gun towards officers.

Authorities said that's when three officers fired at least one round each, hitting the man. He died at the scene.

@PeoriaPoliceAZ Involved in Shooting of Threats Suspect in area of 8708 W Harbor Blvd last night. No Officers were injured & suspect died from his injuries on scene. This is being investigated by the West Valley Investigative Response Team. https://t.co/YhpBsoy95Y #PeoriaPDAZ pic.twitter.com/geGSjxyrNM — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 20, 2022

Officials said no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting were all wearing body worn cameras that were activated. An investigation is ongoing and was turned over to detectives from the Glendale Police Department as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.

