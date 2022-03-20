Man found shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

Police were called out to an apartment along Claremont Street near I-17 and Maryland Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the courtyard of a Phoenix apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police were called out to an apartment along Claremont Street near I-17 and Maryland Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene and was later identified as 34-year-old Michael Miles.

Police said no witnesses were in the area and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Officers were in the area for several hours gathering evidence.

No suspect information was given by police, and the investigation is still in progress.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.