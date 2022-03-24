Body of man missing since last year found in Arizona desert, police say

Police said Felipe Calderon Zamora's family reported him missing in July of last year.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City Police said Thursday the body of a missing 39-year-old man has been found in a desert area, just east of Desert Foothills Boulevard.

Authorities said Zamora went riding in the desert area off of Silver Creek Road on his quad and ran out of gas. Mohave County Search and Rescue recovered his quad in the desert during their search.

Police said official identification and cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

