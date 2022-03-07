Body recovered from a Glendale canal; Not identified yet

Authorities received a call Monday morning about a body being found in a canal in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A body was pulled out of a Glendale canal Monday morning, according to police.

They said officers were called out to the scene near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road about 7:30 a.m. on reports about a person in the water.

Police said that person was dead and a dive team helped remove the body from the canal.

The name of the person wasn’t immediately known, but police said the body appeared to be that of a man.

Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.