Officials confirm body found in Verde River is shooting suspect

Police said the remains of Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting a police officer last month, were located in the Verde River last week.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a body found in the Verde River is that of Valentin Rodriguez, who was wanted by the FBI for an officer-involved shooting in Central Arizona.

The body found on Feb. 26 near Tunlii Crossing was the suspect who had been sought for a shooting that severely wounded Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon on Feb. 9, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Police did not disclose how Rodriguez died and said the investigation is ongoing.

Brogdon was shot in his abdomen after Rodriguez allegedly opened fire on two Yavapai-Apache Police officers responding to a 911 call for shots fired in the Tunli housing area.

