Man dies after being shot in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

The main suspect in the shooting reportedly left the scene near the intersection of Van Buren Street & 35th Avenue before officers arrived, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is on the loose after a shooting in Phoenix Monday evening, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Van Buren Street & 35th Avenue to reports of a shooting, the department said.

According to officials, police found Ricardo Garcia Rodriguez, 31, in extremely critical condition at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators found that Rodriguez was shot after a verbal confrontation between him and an unknown man, police said. The man who reportedly shot Rodriguez left the scene before police arrived.

"If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department," authorities added. "If they would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish."

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.