FBI releases new images of suspect wanted for shooting Arizona cop

The images appear to show Valentin Rodriguez standing in line at a Camp Verde convenience store hours before Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot.

The FBI has released new images of the suspect accused of being involved in shooting a police officer on the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation earlier this month.

The images appear to show Valentin Rodriguez, 39, at a convenience store in Camp Verde hours before Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot in his abdomen on Feb. 9 on the reservation. Brogdon survived the shooting.

Rodriguez is seen waiting in line at Market Place Conoco, located at 3400 Arizona Highway 260, which is about half a mile from where Brogdon was shot.

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information leading to Rodriguez's location and arrest.

NEWS ALERT: New video released today shows a subject wanted in connection with an officer involved shooting on the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation on February 9th. Video was taken hours before the shooting and close to the scene. https://t.co/iUnZl7AHhi pic.twitter.com/mPXqrGhzIY — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 25, 2022

Rodriguez is accused of opening fire on two Yavapai-Apache Police officers responding to a 911 call for shots fired in the Tunli housing area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9”, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

