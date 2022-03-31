State board reaches agreement with Aspen University after investigation revealed performance problems

A state investigation found Aspen University's NCLEX test scores were too low and was improperly preparing students, among other issues.

PHOENIX — The State Board of Nursing has reached a consent agreement with Aspen University after it found the school's nursing program was underperforming.

The agreement has been reached more than a month after the board issued a notice of charges against Aspen University in February.

The notice of charges detailed findings from an investigation where the state allegedly found Aspen University's NCLEX test scores were too low, was improperly preparing nursing students, faculty issues, and more.

In the consent agreement, the State Board of Nursing is revoking Aspen University's provisional approval and is putting the school on probation for at least two years.

Under the agreement, Aspen University will not be able to admit students into their core nursing program until after a full year of NCLEX first-time pass rates above 80 percent, which is required by Arizona law.

NCLEX is an exam nursing students need to pass in order to receive their license.

In 2020, Aspen University had a 58.04% percent first-time pass rate.

The State Board of Nursing is also requiring Aspen University to provide monthly reports of the pre-licensure nursing program that include admissions, attrition by cohort, results of standardized predictive exams, mid-term and final exams, and other items.

Aspen University is also being required to submit to the Board a consultant's evaluation of its program and will have to implement recommendations the consultant provides.

Since the notice of charges was issued, the Arizona State Board For Private Postsecondary Education voted to revise its stipulated agreement with Aspen University by formally halting enrollment in the nursing program and increasing its required bond with the state up to more than $18 million to help cover student tuition should Aspen University go out of business.

It’s estimated about 700 students who were taking or had already completed their prerequisites into the nursing program are affected by stopping admissions.

In a statement to 12 News Thursday, Aspen University said they had reached an agreement with the State Board of Nursing:

"Aspen University is pleased to have reached an agreement with the Arizona State Board of Nursing that provides a clear path for Aspen to continue serving its students and a framework for Aspen to meet and exceed the standards established by the Board. Aspen previously instituted an improvement plan which it believes is beginning to show results. It welcomes the opportunity to work closely with the Board and its staff in making additional improvements to its program through the terms of this agreement."

Up to Speed