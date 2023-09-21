Arizona State Fair opens Friday! Here's what to expect

After a three year hiatus, the Coliseum Concert Series will make its return to the fair this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The State Fair is back and ready for Arizonans and visitors alike to eat, listen and ride their way through six fun-filled weekends.

Ready to get your fair on? Here’s everything you need to know:

When: Gates open Friday Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and the fair will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 29.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for adults (8 years and older) for general admission.

Events: From the Thunderbird Model Railroad and the All-Star Monster Trucks to the Sheep Show and Fairytales on Ice: Beauty and the Beast, there is no shortage of activities for fair-goers. The full list of events can be found here.

Music: This year the Coliseum Concert series is back in action after a three-year hiatus. Artists include Walker Hayes, Becky G, Brothers Osborne, among others. Prices for each concert start at $25 and include fair admission.

Food: If food is your favorite part of the fair, hit the stands on Fridays: Every Friday, outside of opening day, vendors will be selling $3 fair food items from noon to 6 p.m.

Shows: For adrenaline junkies, the Arizona State Fair Grandstand series is for you. Featuring monster trucks, the Native American Rodeo and Figure 8 races, the events in the grandstand are included in the price of admissions. A full list of events can be found here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed