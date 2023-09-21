Arizona State Fair opens Friday! Here's what to expect

PHOENIX — The State Fair is back and ready for Arizonans and visitors alike to eat, listen and ride their way through six fun-filled weekends.
Ready to get your fair on? Here’s everything you need to know:
When: Gates open Friday Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and the fair will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 29.
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for adults (8 years and older) for general admission.
Parking: Parking is available in the VIP Parking Lot for $30, in the North Coliseum Lot for $12 and for $8 in the Arizona State Fairgrounds West Lot.
Events: From the Thunderbird Model Railroad and the All-Star Monster Trucks to the Sheep Show and Fairytales on Ice: Beauty and the Beast, there is no shortage of activities for fair-goers. The full list of events can be found here.
Music: This year the Coliseum Concert series is back in action after a three-year hiatus. Artists include Walker Hayes, Becky G, Brothers Osborne, among others. Prices for each concert start at $25 and include fair admission.
Food: If food is your favorite part of the fair, hit the stands on Fridays: Every Friday, outside of opening day, vendors will be selling $3 fair food items from noon to 6 p.m.
Shows: For adrenaline junkies, the Arizona State Fair Grandstand series is for you. Featuring monster trucks, the Native American Rodeo and Figure 8 races, the events in the grandstand are included in the price of admissions. A full list of events can be found here.
Watch 12News+ for free
You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.
Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."
Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.