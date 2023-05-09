Becky G ready to dazzle Arizona State Fair crowds

The "Mi Casa, Tu Casa" tour hits Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Singer Becky G has been added to the Arizona State Fair concert lineup. Her "Mi Casa, Tu Casa" tour hits Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” Becky said. “It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Prices start at $25. For more information go to azstatefair.com. The 2023 Arizona State Fair runs from Friday, Sep. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 29.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up To Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.