Concerts return to the Arizona State Fair this year. Here's who's playing

The Coliseum Concert series returns to the state fair this fall.

PHOENIX — The Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair is returning to Phoenix this fall after a three-year hiatus.

Arizona State Fair concert lineup

10-13 - Walker Hayes - 7 p.m.

10-20 - NE-YO - 7 p.m.

10-21 - Brothers Osborne- 7 p.m.

10-28 - Carly Pearce - 7 p.m.

Arizona State Fair concert prices

Tickets will go on sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. The starting price is $25 and includes fair admission.

Arizona State Fair admission price, location

The State Fair runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29. Admission is $15. The fair will be located at 1826 W. McDowell Road

For more information about the Arizona State Fair, click here.

