8-year-old girl dies after off-road vehicle crashes near Forest Lakes

Three other children were injured during the crash Sunday in Coconino County, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle near Forest Lakes in Coconino County, officials said.

On Sept. 4, around 11 a.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an off-highway vehicle crash on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road north of Forest Lakes.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, CPR was being performed on one of the children involved in the crash when officials arrived. A Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy, Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer, and Arizona Game and Fish Officer responded along with Forest Lakes Fire Department.

An 8-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Another 8-year-old girl along with two 14-year-old girls were also involved in the crash and airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said all the victims involved were from the greater Phoenix area.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information is currently available. We will update this story once more information is released.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube