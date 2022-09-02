Man dies after being struck by a car in west Phoenix, streets closed while police investigate

PHOENIX — One man is dead after being struck by a car in west Phoenix on Friday night.
Phoenix police responded to the scene near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of the man being struck by a car.
Officers that arrived on the scene found the man. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the fatal crash is one of three different incidents being investigated in the area Friday night.
The intersection is closed while police investigate the scenes.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
