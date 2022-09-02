Man dies after being struck by a car in west Phoenix, streets closed while police investigate

Officers that arrived on the scene found a man who had been struck by a vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after being struck by a car in west Phoenix on Friday night.

Phoenix police responded to the scene near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of the man being struck by a car.

Officers that arrived on the scene found the man. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the fatal crash is one of three different incidents being investigated in the area Friday night.

The intersection is closed while police investigate the scenes.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Road closures in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Rd for a fatal collision. pic.twitter.com/mYVpuMKYGw — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 3, 2022

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

