Deadly crash at Sky Harbor garage forces emergency repair work

PHOENIX — A person died after a crash happened inside a parking structure at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday.
The crash happened at the Terminal 4 parking garage in the early morning.
Police say a man died after crashing into a wall on the top floor of the structure, but it’s unclear why he lost control.
The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Torrey Reid.
Eastbound traffic on the north side of the terminal was shut down due to emergency repair work that needed to be done after the collision. Drivers were asked to arrive at the airport from the east side to avoid delays.
Despite the Labor Day holiday, airport officials don’t expect a major impact on travelers because the airport is busiest on Monday.
Traffic was expected to return to normal by 8 p.m. Sunday.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.