Deadly crash at Sky Harbor garage forces emergency repair work

PHOENIX — A person died after a crash happened inside a parking structure at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday.

The crash happened at the Terminal 4 parking garage in the early morning.

Police say a man died after crashing into a wall on the top floor of the structure, but it’s unclear why he lost control.

The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Torrey Reid.

Eastbound traffic on the north side of the terminal was shut down due to emergency repair work that needed to be done after the collision. Drivers were asked to arrive at the airport from the east side to avoid delays.

Despite the Labor Day holiday, airport officials don’t expect a major impact on travelers because the airport is busiest on Monday.

Traffic was expected to return to normal by 8 p.m. Sunday.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous