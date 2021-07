A five-gallon bucket exploded in a Peoria home causing neighbors to shelter in place on Wednesday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A five-gallon bucket of chlorine exploded on Wednesday sending a man and a firefighter to the hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition due to exposure. A firefighter was also taken for treatment in stable condition, according to Peoria Fire Department.

The house where the explosion happened was the only house that needed to be evacuated, and others sheltered in place, Peoria Fire said.

Crews were on scene for a few hours.

The only house that has been evacuated in the patient’s home. All others are sheltering in place. One firefighter was transported in stable condition after an exposure to the chlorine. pic.twitter.com/6qGH9MaORV — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) July 28, 2021

An adult male stated a five gallon bucket of chlorine exploded at a residence. He was transported in stable condition. HAZMAT teams are analyzing the scene before they enter. — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) July 28, 2021

Check back soon for any updates.