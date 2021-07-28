Dr. Cara Christ stepping down as ADHS Director on Aug. 27

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement on Wednesday, citing Christ's "instrumental" role in the state's COVID-19 response.

PHOENIX — Dr. Cara Christ will no longer be the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) beginning on Aug. 27, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said.

"By mid-August, Dr. Christ will be the longest-serving ADHS director," the governor's office said in a press release. "I am deeply grateful for her years of leadership and service to our state, and I wish her continued success at her new opportunity with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.”

The move comes a day after Christ and Ducey made differing statements when it came to changing the state's health policy after the CDC updated its recommendations on masking due to COVID-19.

Christ said that the state's health department would be updating its guidance based on the center's new recommendations while Ducey called the CDC's new mask recommendations "discrimination."

An Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, Christ earned her Bachelor and Master of Science in Microbiology from ASU. She then went on to earn her Doctor of Medicine from the UArizona College of Medicine in Tucson.

“Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, my number one priority has been protecting the health of Arizonans all across our state,” Christ said in the press release. "I thank Governor Ducey for entrusting me with responsibility for public health in Arizona and for working with me closely in the state’s response to COVID-19.”

