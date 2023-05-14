Teen dead after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros was shot while at a barbecue at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A teenager is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex, police said Sunday. At this time, the suspect remains outstanding.

Officers were called to the apartments near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight to find Mattew Ballesteros, 17, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ballesteros was taken to a hospital where he later died on Sunday.

According to early information, Ballesteros, the alleged shooter, and another person were holding a barbecue in the apartment complex area before the shooting happened.

Police haven't made any arrests at this time, and the investigation is still underway.

Ballesteros is now one of three teens who have been shot and killed in Phoenix over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

