47-year-old man found drowned in pool in Surprise

Officials said the man was found floating in the pool Saturday morning.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 47-year-old man was found dead after being pulled from a pool in Surprise Saturday morning.

Surprise Fire and Medical Department officials said the man's wife was trying to pull him out of the pool to perform CPR when crews arrived at the home near 175th Avenue and Bell Road.

The wife reportedly saw the man last night in the pool but had just found him floating in the water in the morning, officials said.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.

Up to Speed