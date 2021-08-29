Mesa police looking for family of 2-year-old child found alone at apartment complex

Authorities are attempting to identify a non-verbal child found abandoned at Central on Broadway Apartments.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is trying to identify a 2-year-old boy found alone early Sunday morning at Central on Broadway Apartments.

The lost toddler was found by authorities at about 3:30 a.m. at the apartment complex, located near Dobson and Broadway roads.

The young child is non-verbal and was found wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and dark shorts. He's about 30 pounds and has short black hair.

Anyone with information about the boy's identity can contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Up to Speed