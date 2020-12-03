PHOENIX — A number of events in Arizona are being suspended, delayed or canceled in response to the number of coronavirus cases in the nation.

Schools

Alhambra Elementary School District made a move to close its schools starting March 16. They say they have no known cases of coronavirus, but wanted to take a precaution.

Alhambra is the first district in Arizona to establish such a closure.

Universities

Multiple public universities in Arizona are also taking precautions by moving classes online.

For Arizona State University, all in-person classes are going online for two weeks wherever possible starting Monday.

University of Arizona is temporarily moving from in-person classes to online courses until at least April 6.

Grand Canyon University is moving to online classes for the remaining four weeks of the spring semester.

Northern Arizona University will move to online courses for two weeks at the end of spring break.

Park University Gilbert will also move to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester.

But it's not just sporting events and university classes that are affected: Movie premieres have been delayed too.

Events

-Valley Partnership breakfast event with Sen. Martha McSally on Friday: CANCELED

-Phoenix Democratic debate Sunday at Arizona Federal Theatre: MOVED TO D.C.

-St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire in Phoenix: CANCELED

- Italian Festival: POSTPONED until Oct. 17 and 18

-Disney on Ice at Talking Stick Resort Arena from March 12-14 has been CANCELED. Refunds through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to your credit card. If you had purchased elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly.

Sports

Entire sporting organizations have canceled their events or suspended their season amid the outbreak.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

The National Hockey League said Thursday it will "pause" the 2019-2020 season due to concerns about coronavirus.

Major League Soccer said Thursday it is suspending its season for 30 days due to concerns about the spread.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training games on Thursday and delayed Opening Day by at least two weeks.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

