SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending all gatherings of church members worldwide until further notice, due to coronavirus concerns.
Per the church this includes:
- Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings
- All public worship services, including sacrament meetings
- Branch, ward and stake activities
You can read the full news release here.
Visit 12news.com/coronavirus for all updates on closures and cancellations.