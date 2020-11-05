There are now 11,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 542 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, May 11.

VERSION EN ESPAÑOL: 11 de mayo: Aquí lo que necesita saber sobre el brote del coronavirus en Arizona

Major updates:

. Dine-in restaurants can reopen beginning today .

COVID-19 cases across Arizona

There are now 11,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 542 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 11,119 confirmed cases and 536 deaths on Sunday.

One week ago, there were 8,919 cases across the state with 362 deaths.

Tempe police called to Mill Avenue

As restaurants started offering dine-in service again, police officers responded to CASA Tempe after getting reports the business wasn't implementing proper social distancing

A line formed outside CASA Monday as only a certain number of guests was allowed in at a time.

Officers contacted the manager and determined the business was working within the parameters outlined in the governor's executive order, though police did tell the manager that a couple of tables needed additional distance. Police said the manager moved the tables immediately.

Maricopa County sends out application for COVID-19 contact tracers

Maricopa County has posted an application for a contact tracing specialist position amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's application states that the salary runs between $16 to $19.50 hourly and asks for candidates with experience in epidemiology or public health.

Gateway Airport prepares for increased number of travelers

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport established an action plan called Stay Healthy, Fly Safe.

As states across the nation begin to reopen, Gateway Airport has seen a steady increase in the number of air travelers flying in and out of the airport.

This plan follows recommended Centers for Disease Control guidelines and focuses on the health and safety of all passengers, guests, and airport employees.

Signage and floor markings throughout terminal promoting physical distancing.

All Gateway Airport staff are required to wear face coverings when in the terminal.

Enhanced terminal cleaning and sanitizing schedule with a focus on high-touch areas.

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the terminal area.

Reduced terminal seating capacity.

Installation of plexiglass barriers at airline ticket counters and TSA checkpoint.

Allegiant Air will be providing a Health Safety Kit to all travelers onboard the aircraft that includes a mask, gloves and sanitary wipes.

Alternate use of baggage claim carousels when feasible.

Ray Road Economy Lot and shuttle service is closed until further notice.

Encourage use of the Cell Phone Lot for curbside passenger pick-up.

Glendale to reopen some library services starting Monday

Glendale is opening its Main library branch on Monday, with a "designated area to visitors which is stocked with new titles and popular items."

Only 25 guests will be allowed in at once and all materials are shelved to allow people to browse at a safe distance from others.

Staff will be on hand to remind people to maintain appropriate spacing and help them quickly find and check out materials.

Staff will also do additional cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

All returned material will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Online assets including e-books, audio books, movies and more have been available.

Dutch Bros. employee in Arizona tests positive

An employee at a Dutch Bros. location in Mesa tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The employee worked at the location near Gilbert and McKellips roads.

The employee took a test after their shift on Saturday and got a positive result on Sunday.

They will be self-isolating for seven days.

Before the positive test, the employee worked morning shifts for five days, midday shifts for six days and evening shifts for six days, all in April and May.

The employees who were identified as having direct contact with the affected employee are also in self-isolation and are receiving paid leave.

The affected location is closed and will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening.

Navajo Nation cases reach 3,122 with 100 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation on Sunday.

The Navajo Nation has 3,122 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 100 coronavirus-related deaths as of Sunday.

Health officials said many of the 3,122 who had the coronavirus have recovered or are in the process of recovering from the virus.

The Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 18,153 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 13,665 negative test results as of Sunday.

“We’ve lost 100 lives to this virus and we offer our condolences to all of the families who are grieving and I want you to know that we’re working around the clock to fight COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

"We’re going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping families directly with food, water, and other items to help them stay home and avoid the spread of the virus. Prayers are strong and whether we realize it or not, your prayers are working and we will get through this pandemic together."

Arizona businesses reopening

Restaurants across Arizona will be able to reopen for dine-in service starting today.

Retail shops, barbers and salons were allowed to reopen last week, but with strict social distancing guidelines.

Arizona outdoor shopping centers reopened Friday

Four outdoor shopping centers started welcoming back shoppers last week, 12 News learned Monday.

Kierland Commons, Biltmore Fashion Park, and SanTan Village in the Valley, as well as La Encantada in Tucson, opened their metaphorical doors to shoppers on Friday.

This was done following the guidance from Gov. Doug Ducey that allowed barbershops and salons to reopen on May 8 with some restrictions.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Monday

There are 11,380 cases and 542 deaths in Arizona as of Monday.

That's an increase of 261 new cases reported since Sunday and six new reported deaths.

In total 12,502 new tests were reported Monday. There has been a total of 150,241 tests reported to the state as of Monday.

6.7% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 5,988

Pima: 1,602

Pinal: 620

Coconino: 713

Navajo: 1,006

Apache: 727

Mohave: 198

La Paz: 23

Yuma: 196

Graham: 19

Cochise: 42

Santa Cruz: 45

Yavapai: 180

Gila: 19

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

