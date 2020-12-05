There are 11,736 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 562 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning.

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, May 12.

Major updates:

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases across Arizona

There are now 11,736 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 562 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 11,380 confirmed cases and 542 deaths on Monday.

One week ago, there were 9,305 cases across the state with 395 deaths.

Scroll down for more information.

Gyms and pools reopen May 13

Gyms and pools are allowed to reopen starting Wednesday, Ducey announced during an afternoon press conference.

Major league sports can reopen without fans after May 15.

A "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order will replace the stay-at-home order once it ends on May 15. It requires businesses and individuals to continue following CDC guidance like social distancing and regular temperature checks.

While continued telework is encouraged, people may start coming back to work in phases.

In-person visits to nursing homes are still prohibited.

Where Arizona is on the gating criteria

Gov. Ducey says Arizona is prepared to begin the phased reopening of the economy.

The state has met all the White House guidelines to start phase one. The data suggests there has been a downward trajectory in COVID- and flu-like illnesses, a downward trajectory of positive tests and that there are adequate hospital resources to treat all patients.

"This is not a green light to speed. This is a green light to proceed, and we're going to proceed with caution," Ducey said.

Navajo Nation extends state of emergency

The Navajo Nation has extended its state of emergency on Tuesday.

The order was extended until June 7.

There have been at least 3,204 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and 102 deaths as of Monday.

Arizona casinos to reopen with new sanitation measures

Multiple Arizona casinos have announced plans to reopen as early as this week after about two months of silent slot machines, empty card tables and closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the casinos expect to implement new sanitation measures to curtail the spread the of COVID-19.

Fort McDowell Casino near Fountain Hills, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa, Lone Butte in Chandler, Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, and Vee Quiva in Laveen are all scheduled to reopen May 15, the same day the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s reported total to at least 562.

'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes hold on Navajo Nation

The largest Native American reservation in the U.S. has some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the country.

The Navajo Nation has a population of roughly 175,000 and spans three western states.

The tribe has seen more than 3,100 cases. At least 100 people have died.

The virus arrived on the reservation in March, hopscotching across families and clans, and churches and towns.

The numbers continue to grow.

Navajos are susceptible to the virus’ spread because they are so close knit, that’s also how many believe they will beat it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona businesses reopening

Restaurants across Arizona were able to reopen for dine-in service yesterday

Retail shops, barbers and salons were allowed to reopen last week, but with strict social distancing guidelines.

We're keeping a running list of the businesses that have reopened here.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Monday

There are 11,736 cases and 562 deaths in Arizona as of Monday.

That's an increase of 356 new cases reported since Sunday and 20 new reported deaths.

In total 8,841 new tests were reported Tuesday. There has been a total of 159,082 tests reported to the state as of Tuesday.

6.5% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 6,219

Pima: 1,623

Pinal: 636

Coconino: 720

Navajo: 1,017

Apache: 744

Mohave: 207

La Paz: 22

Yuma: 207

Graham: 20

Cochise: 43

Santa Cruz: 51

Yavapai: 206

Gila: 19

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

