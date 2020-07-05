Here are the Arizona businesses that are reopening

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expired May 15, though some industries were permitted to reopen before that deadline.

PHOENIX — Many Arizona businesses that closed during the coronavirus outbreak have announced plans to reopen.

The stay-at-home order expired May 15, though some industries were permitted to reopen before that deadline.

Businesses not considered “essential” were ordered to close in late March, but gyms, pools, retail stores, restaurants, barbers and salons will be allowed to open up shop with some restrictions.

Here are the businesses that have announced plans for reopening

This list is not comprehensive. It will be updated.

If your business is planning to reopen soon, send us an e-mail with your business name and date of reopening here.

Retail stores

Reopened

Az-Tex Hats in Scottsdale

Best Buy is open by appointment and customers will be accompanied by an employee

Biltmore Fashion Park

Burlington

Crazy Horse in Scottsdale

DSW Shoes

Kidstop Toys & Books in Scottsdale

Kierland Commons

La Encantada

Merchant Square in Chandler

Phoenix Premium Outlets

Republic Rare Coins in Scottsdale

Sanni’s Gifts in Scottsdale

SanTan Village

Tucson Premium Outlets

Opened May 16

Arizona Mills

Arrowhead Towne Center

Chandler Fashion Center

Desert Sky Mall

Paradise Valley Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Superstition Springs Center

Opened May 18

French Designer Jeweler

Some Macy's locations

Gyms and fitness studios

Opened May 13

Arizona All-Stars

Anytime Fitness Ahwatukee, Phoenix (7th St.), Glendale (Cactus Rd.), Cave Creek

Valley of the Sun YMCA branches

Opened May 14

East Valley CrossFit

Glory Gains Gym

Metroflex Gym

Opened May 15

BLK LBL Fitness Club

Opened May 16

TruHIT Fitness Ahwatukee and Tempe

Opened May 18

EOS Fitness

Mountainside Fitness

BURN -- A Lagree Studio

Sweatshop on Central

Opening May 20

CycleBar Chandler

Opening May 25

Pure Barre

Opening May 26

Some OrangeTheory locations

Barbers and salons

Opened starting May 8

Beauty Secrets Day Spa

Biagio Nail and Spa

Gentleman's Choice Barbershop

Lavish Skin Spa

Sally Beauty

Salon Kiro

Seatop Nails and Spa

Some Great Clips locations will open May 8, others will open on May 9 and the following week. Check your location for details, here.

Sugar Me Wax

The Beauty Garden

Today's Patio

White Teeth AZ

Simplicity Laser

Opened May 14

Prose Nails

Restaurants

Takeout and delivery service is still available at most restaurants, but limited dine-in services will be allowed starting May 11.

Opened May 11

1912 Brewing

Bar Louie

Bevvy

Breakfast Club

BRI Brewpub

Cien Agaves

Chart House

Crown Public House

Crystal Palace Saloon

Dog Haus

El Merendero Restaurante y Mariscos Sonora

Floor 13 Rooftop Bar

Fired Pie

Gracie's Tax Bar

Hanny's

Hash Kitchen

Hassayampa Inn

Helton Brewing

Irish Wolfhound Restaurant & Pub

Islands

Joe’s Crab Shack

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Mastro’s Ocean Club

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Maggiano's Little Italy

Merkin Vineyards

Monroes Hot Chicken

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Oh So Brewery

Old Ellsworth Brewing Co.

Outback Steakhouse

Pomo Pizzeria

Pho Vinh Long

Saba's Mediterranean Kitchen

Sauce Pizza and Wine

Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Sizzler

Smashburger

Stock & Stable

Taqueria "La Esquina"

THAT Brewing Co.

The Palace Restaurant and Saloon

The Porch

The Sicilian Butcher

Tomaso’s

US EGG

Village Inn

Westgate Entertainment District

Zinqué

Opened May 11:

The Lola at Westgate

Opened May 12

The Golden Goose

Mojo Yogurt

Opened May 13:

Aunt Chilada's

Babbo Italian Eatery

Daily Dose (Midtown Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale)

Golden Corral (Kingman)

Rustler's Rooste

Tomaso's

Opened May 14

Golden Corral (Prescott)

Hula's

Thirsty Lion

Opened May 15

Carly's Bistro patio

Bella Vita Ristorante

Opened May 18

Angry Crab Shack

Farm & Craft Scottsdale

Macaroni Grill Desert Ridge Marketplace

Oregano's

The Whining Pig

Sizzler

Opening May 19

Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante

Opening May 21

Applebees

Maple & Ash

North Italia

Opening May 22

The Duce

Opening May 25

Yogurt Time Downtown Hangout

Dentists, clinics and hospitals:

Dentists and health clinics were allowed to reopen for elective surgeries on May 1 provided they had adequate PPE for staff and patients.

Check with your office to see if they're open.

Casinos

Opened May 15

Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino

Fort McDowell Casino

Wild Horse Pass

Lone Butte

Vee Quiva

Attractions and galleries

Reopened

Arizona Boardwalk

Carstens Fine Art Studio, open by appointment

The Dolly Steamboat

Gebert Contemporary Art Gallery

King Galleries in Scottsdale

The Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale

Phoenix Zoo is open for select Cruise the Zoo events

Quantum Art, Inc. open by appointment

Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Rides

Signature Gallery

Xanadu Gallery

Wilde Meyer Gallery



South Rim of the Grand Canyon day use

Salt River Tubing

Auto shops

Consolidated Auto Sales in Phoenix reopened May 8

Other