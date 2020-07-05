x
coronavirus

Here are the Arizona businesses that are reopening

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expired May 15, though some industries were permitted to reopen before that deadline.

PHOENIX — Many Arizona businesses that closed during the coronavirus outbreak have announced plans to reopen.

The stay-at-home order expired May 15, though some industries were permitted to reopen before that deadline. 

Businesses not considered “essential” were ordered to close in late March, but gyms, pools, retail stores, restaurants, barbers and salons will be allowed to open up shop with some restrictions.

Here are the businesses that have announced plans for reopening

This list is not comprehensive. It will be updated.

If your business is planning to reopen soon, send us an e-mail with your business name and date of reopening here.

Retail stores

Reopened

  • Az-Tex Hats in Scottsdale
  • Best Buy is open by appointment and customers will be accompanied by an employee
  • Biltmore Fashion Park
  • Burlington
  • Crazy Horse in Scottsdale
  • DSW Shoes
  • Kidstop Toys & Books in Scottsdale
  • Kierland Commons
  • La Encantada
  • Merchant Square in Chandler
  • Phoenix Premium Outlets
  • Republic Rare Coins in Scottsdale
  • Sanni’s Gifts in Scottsdale
  • SanTan Village
  • Tucson Premium Outlets

Opened May 16

  • Arizona Mills
  • Arrowhead Towne Center
  • Chandler Fashion Center
  • Desert Sky Mall
  • Paradise Valley Mall
  • Scottsdale Fashion Square
  • Superstition Springs Center

Opened May 18

  • French Designer Jeweler
  • Some Macy's locations 

Gyms and fitness studios 

Opened May 13

  • Arizona All-Stars
  • Anytime Fitness Ahwatukee, Phoenix (7th St.), Glendale (Cactus Rd.), Cave Creek
  • Valley of the Sun YMCA branches

Opened May 14 

  • East Valley CrossFit
  • Glory Gains Gym
  • Metroflex Gym

Opened May 15

  • BLK LBL Fitness Club

Opened May 16

  • TruHIT Fitness Ahwatukee and Tempe

Opened May 18 

  • EOS Fitness
  • Mountainside Fitness
  • BURN -- A Lagree Studio
  • Sweatshop on Central

Opening May 20 

  • CycleBar Chandler

Opening May 25

  • Pure Barre

Opening May 26

  • Some OrangeTheory locations

Barbers and salons

Opened starting May 8

  • Beauty Secrets Day Spa
  • Biagio Nail and Spa
  • Gentleman's Choice Barbershop
  • Lavish Skin Spa
  • Sally Beauty
  • Salon Kiro
  • Seatop Nails and Spa
  • Some Great Clips locations will open May 8, others will open on May 9 and the following week. Check your location for details, here.
  • Sugar Me Wax
  • The Beauty Garden
  • Today's Patio
  • White Teeth AZ
  • Simplicity Laser 

Opened May 14

  • Prose Nails

Restaurants

Takeout and delivery service is still available at most restaurants, but limited dine-in services will be allowed starting May 11.

Opened May 11

  • 1912 Brewing
  • Bar Louie
  • Bevvy
  • Breakfast Club
  • BRI Brewpub
  • Cien Agaves
  • Chart House
  • Crown Public House
  • Crystal Palace Saloon
  • Dog Haus
  • El Merendero Restaurante y Mariscos Sonora
  • Floor 13 Rooftop Bar
  • Fired Pie
  • Gracie's Tax Bar
  • Hanny's
  • Hash Kitchen
  • Hassayampa Inn
  • Helton Brewing
  • Irish Wolfhound Restaurant & Pub
  • Islands
  • Joe’s Crab Shack
  • Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
  • Mastro’s Ocean Club
  • Mastro’s Steakhouse
  • Maggiano's Little Italy
  • Merkin Vineyards
  • Monroes Hot Chicken
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse
  • Oh So Brewery
  • Old Ellsworth Brewing Co.
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Pomo Pizzeria
  • Pho Vinh Long
  • Saba's Mediterranean Kitchen
  • Sauce Pizza and Wine
  • Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub & Restaurant
  • Sizzler
  • Smashburger
  • Stock & Stable
  • Taqueria "La Esquina"
  • THAT Brewing Co.
  • The Palace Restaurant and Saloon
  • The Porch
  • The Sicilian Butcher
  • Tomaso’s
  • US EGG
  • Village Inn 
  • Westgate Entertainment District
  • Zinqué

Opened May 11: 

  • The Lola at Westgate

Opened May 12 

  • The Golden Goose
  • Mojo Yogurt

Opened May 13: 

  • Aunt Chilada's
  • Babbo Italian Eatery
  • Daily Dose (Midtown Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale) 
  • Golden Corral (Kingman)
  • Rustler's Rooste
  • Tomaso's

Opened May 14 

  • Golden Corral (Prescott) 
  • Hula's
  • Thirsty Lion

Opened May 15

  • Carly's Bistro patio
  • Bella Vita Ristorante

Opened May 18 

  • Angry Crab Shack
  • Farm & Craft Scottsdale
  • Macaroni Grill Desert Ridge Marketplace
  • Oregano's
  • The Whining Pig
  • Sizzler

Opening May 19 

  • Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante

Opening May 21 

  • Applebees
  • Maple & Ash
  • North Italia

Opening May 22

  • The Duce

Opening May 25

  • Yogurt Time Downtown Hangout

Dentists, clinics and hospitals: 

Dentists and health clinics were allowed to reopen for elective surgeries on May 1 provided they had adequate PPE for staff and patients.

Check with your office to see if they're open.

Casinos

Opened May 15

  • Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino
  • Fort McDowell Casino
  • Wild Horse Pass
  • Lone Butte
  • Vee Quiva

Attractions and galleries

Reopened

  • Arizona Boardwalk
  • Carstens Fine Art Studio, open by appointment
  • The Dolly Steamboat 
  • Gebert Contemporary Art Gallery
  • King Galleries in Scottsdale 
  • The Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale
  • Phoenix Zoo is open for select Cruise the Zoo events
  • Quantum Art, Inc. open by appointment
  • Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Rides
  • Signature Gallery
  • Xanadu Gallery
  • Wilde Meyer Gallery
  • South Rim of the Grand Canyon day use
  • Salt River Tubing

Auto shops

  • Consolidated Auto Sales in Phoenix reopened May 8

Other

  • Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel, the RV Park reopened May 15
  • Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows reopened May 15 
  • TopGolf in Scottsdale reopened May 18

