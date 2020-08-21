Gov. Ducey talks about state's 'positive' COVID-19 trends along with concerns over DES, schools and businesses

Gov. Ducey says the state has paid out $8.5 billion in benefits and delays or problems, he blames on fraud.

PHOENIX — Arizona was one of the first states to secure more unemployment funds from the federal government after the CARES Act stopped earlier this month, but not everyone is getting their money.

Eligible people can receive up to $300 extra per week in unemployment, which should come through the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which has been plagued with problems since the pandemic started.

"This is no excuse," said Governor Doug Ducey at a COVID-19 media briefing Thursday. "Their focus is getting dollars to Arizonans."

Even though some Arizonans say they've had trouble with their claims and getting answers from DES.

"They’re not perfect. But all things considered they’re working and doing their best," he said.

Earlier this week, 12 News talked with Susan Witt, who says her neighbor is getting debit cards from DES even though he died back in January. She's worried other people are taking out claims in his name.

Gov. Ducey says the state has paid out $8.5 billion in benefits and delays or problems, he blames on fraud.

"What we’ve wanted to do is make certain the dollars are available," he explained. "Both Arizona dollars. And federal dollars to go to people that have been displaced and not to these criminals that are trying to steal from the federal and state fisc."

But Arizonans who aren’t criminals, who are still waiting on funds from DES aren’t the only ones in limbo.

When it comes to reopening bars and restaurants, only a handful have made the cut for approval by DHS.

"We want to see them establish above and beyond that," said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of Arizona Department of Health Services. "More reduced capacity. Are they going to do a reservation only system? How are they going to limit the people?"

As for schools reopening, especially universities, Dr. Cara Christ says they will be required to report positive test results to the state.

Some universities back in session across the country are already scaling back after parties and COVID-19 clusters.

When asked if Arizona schools would be prepared for possible outbreaks, Governor Ducey says he just doesn’t want to see it happen.

"What we want to do is avoid that – if possible."

As of Thursday, only Cochise, Coconino, Apache and Yavapai counties met the state's benchmarks when it comes to re-opening schools. The benchmarks are 2 weeks of downward trends in certain COVID-19 metrics by county.

Despite a majority of counties not meeting criteria, Gov. Ducey says he wants to see kids back in the classroom.

"I want people to follow the benchmarks," he says to follow the guidance. Being as safe and responsible as we can and also providing parents depending on what the decisions are."

The benchmarks have already impacted the start of school for some Valley districts.

In Pinal County, J. O. Combs leaders decided Wednesday night to switch to online learning only after more than 100 teachers staged a "sick-out", forcing the district to cancel classes on the first 3 days of school. The plan was to start the year with a hybrid model with in-person and online learning, but some teachers called out sick, some citing COVID-19 concerns.

Gov. Ducey explained that overall, the states’ trends are looking “positive” with things like percent positive COVID-19 cases down from 8% last week to 6% this week, but notes he’s not taking a victory lap just yet.