PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, Aug. 20.

Major updates:

There have been 195,557 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,634 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Wednesday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Wednesday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

637 new cases, 105 new deaths reported Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 637 new cases and 105 new deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 195,000 on Wednesday. The state's total death toll also topped 4,600 on Wednesday.

Arizona reached 100,000 coronavirus cases on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 3,000 coronavirus deaths on July 23, 2,000 deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.79 as of Wednesday, the lowest in the nation.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,483 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 95 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event to be held Saturday

The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced that it would hold a free antibody and COVID-19 drive-thru testing event.

The event would be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 15100 N. 78th Way in Scottsdale.

Reservations are required. It is free for individuals with or without insurance, but if you do not have insurance, the CARES Act requires a social security number.

Testing for COVID-19 takes approximately one minute per person and is administered as a nasal swab. Results are normally received within two to five days.

The antibody test takes approximately 10 minutes per person and is administered as a finger prick. Results are immediate.

Phoenix launches mobile COVID-19 testing van

The city of Phoenix launched a mobile COVID-19 testing van in an effort to bring free testing to underserved communities.

The van will offer viral and antibody tests, which will be administered by Vincere Cancer Care’s medical staff.

The van will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days a week, except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Testing will be available to everyone but appointments are required. If available, insurance information will be requested, but is not required to get tested.

You can schedule an appointment here.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.