J.O. Combs schools switching to online learning after board decision

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The J.O. Combs Unified School District board voted to switch to online learning immediately Wednesday night after pushback against opening classrooms from staff.

The board voted 4-1 to begin the school year on Thursday using the same remote learning plan that was made when the pandemic started.

Schools will stay closed at least through August 31. If Pinal County meets the state’s school safety guidelines, school campuses will open immediately. The board will reconvene on Aug. 27 to make additional plans.

The change of heart comes after three consecutive days of teachers calling in sick. 109 of the districts 220-plus teachers have refused to work, saying the state’s recommended benchmarks for coronavirus have not been met. The lack of staffing led J.O. Combs to cancel all instruction, including virtual classes, due to a lack of staffing.

Several parents voiced frustration with the district’s decision, saying their kids were not getting an adequate education from home while in front of a computer.

Multiple parents said they had no choice but to take their kids out of the San Tan Valley district and move them to a district that is currently offering in-person instruction.

David Nelson, President of the Combs Education Association, whose members staged the “sick out” that paralyzed the district, said he was relieved the school board listened to its teachers.

AZDHS released guidelines for safely reopening classrooms earlier this month, but state health director Cara Christ said no county met the recommendations to open campus doors at the time.