Coronavirus in Arizona on April 25: 661 new cases, 8 new deaths reported

PHOENIX — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday April 25.

Major updates:

661 new coronavirus cases, eight new deaths reported Sunday.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

ADHS reported 661 new coronavirus cases and eight new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to the state health department data.

There were 729 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, with 22 new deaths.

There have now been 858,737 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,268 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

A week ago, there were 854,761 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,153 deaths reported in Arizona.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 661 cases and eight deaths. All approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe, highly effective and free. Find locations at https://t.co/3tgEFKWAZ4. Most state sites have same-day appointments: https://t.co/o23yzPvFaa or 844.542.8201 (8a-5p). pic.twitter.com/wftXJ9fhpm — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) April 25, 2021

ADHS to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr. Cara Christ and the Arizona Department of Health Services has decided to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state.

The decision came after the CDC and FDA determined that clotting risk is low.

Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement:

“After recommending a pause out of an abundance of caution, we join our federal

partners in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the

vaccine available to you.

Arizonans can be confident that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have undergone a thorough review for safety and efficacy. The federal review will continue on all of the vaccines as more people are vaccinated.”

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa and Pima counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are seven locations where the state is administering vaccines: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, WestWorld in Scottsdale, Dexcom in Mesa, University of Arizona's Tucson campus, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.